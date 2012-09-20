Mitt Romney Is Cutting Into Obama's Advantage With Latino Voters

Photo: AP

A new Fox News Latino poll shows Republican nominee Mitt Romney earning 30 per cent of the Latino vote to President Barack Obama‘s 60 per cent, still a big gap but a sign that Romney is gaining on Obama in the demographic. The number still lags behind Romney’s intended target of 38 per cent, but it’s an improvement from other polls that show Obama leading by anywhere from 30 to 40 points — and even more — among Latinos.



The reason that Republicans in Fox News’ poll write-up believe Romney’s gaining ground is because of his message on the economy. The poll shows that 48 per cent of Latino voters consider the economy to be the most important factor in their vote. Immigration is far down the list at only 6 per cent — behind health care, education and social issues.

The poll is also one of the few to survey likely Latino voters as opposed to registered Latino voters. The results could reflect the biggest problem for Obama among Latinos: They support him in general, but their enthusiasm has spiraled downward from 2008.

Here’s why Latina women are shunning Mitt Romney >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.