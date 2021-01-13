'We don't even eat the same type of rice': How Latino voters shaped the 2020 election from Florida to Arizona

- Latinos were the largest minority group eligible to vote in the 2020 election for the first time in US history.
- But as observers have noted in the months since the election, Latino voters are not a monolith, and their votes reflected a wide range of interests.
- Latino Republicans, a growing bloc, even contributed to President Donald Trump’s win in Florida.
- We look back at how Latinos voted in November, and what that might mean for candidates in future elections.
