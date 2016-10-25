Latino voters are showing up in 'unprecedented' numbers in Florida early voting

Hillary Clinton’s campaign just got some very good news from Florida

The Clinton campaign is reporting an “unprecedented” 133,000 Latinos have cast early ballots ahead of the November 8 election — a 99 per cent increase in Latino voters compared to 2012, BuzzFeed News reported. The 133,000 votes consist of vote-by-mail and absentee ballots.

Early voting in Florida began Monday.

The Clinton campaign calls it a promising sign for the Democratic nominee as Latinos comprise 17% of the electorate in the swing state.

A survey taken the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 24 by the National Association of Latino Elected Officials showed that nearly 75% of Latinos surveyed in Florida indicated they would likely vote for Clinton.

Clinton recently began a push to bolster her prospects in states like Texas and Arizona, which have traditionally voted for Republican candidates, and it appears to be working.

In a poll from the Arizona Republic, Clinton had a 39% to 33.9% advantage over Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in the state that went to Bill Clinton in 1996 and hadn’t

granted a victory to a Democrat before him since 1948.

Trump does not seem to be attracting Latino voters as well as his Democratic opponent.

An NBC News/Wall Street poll published last week showed Clinton had garnered nearly 70% support from Latinos nationally in a four-way match-up, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, while Trump trailed her with 17%.

