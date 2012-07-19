Obama Is Absolutely Crushing Mitt Romney With Latino Voters

Getty



President Barack Obama has expanded his lead over Mitt Romney among Latino voters to nearly an astounding 50 points, according to a new Latino Decisions poll released Wednesday. The poll represents a 5-point swing from June and takes into account two big events that likely boosted Obama’s support: His administration’s shift in immigration policy and the Supreme Court decision on Arizona’s SB 1070 immigration law.

Here’s a look:

Photo: Latino Decisions

This month’s survey is the first time Obama has garnered 70 per cent of the vote in Latino Decisions’ tracking, and it underscores the challenge Romney will face in making inroads with Latino voters.

Obama now has a bigger lead than he did in 2008, when he got 67 per cent of the Latino vote to John McCain’s 31 per cent. The GOP has fallen hard among Latinos since George W. Bush grabbed 44 per cent of the demographic’s vote in 2004.

But Latino Decisions notes that the challenge for Obama continues to come in boosting Latino enthusiasm to 2008 levels, when the demographic accounted for about 9 per cent of the vote.

The shift in immigration policy and the immigration law ruling both helped that cause. Latino Decisions found that 49 per cent of Latino voters said they were more excited about voting for Obama after the shift in policy.

Sylvia Manzano, a senior analyst at Latino Decisions, told Business Insider last month that Obama’s challenge of the Arizona immigration law could also boost turnout.

“Latinos say that immigration is not the most important issue, but if Republicans keep talking about it and talking about it in a way that is offensive, then it starts to become a cue,” Manzano said.

