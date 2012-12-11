Latin Superstar Jenni Rivera Dies In Plane Crash—Here's Today's Buzz

Jenni Rivera, 43, was about to transition from Latin superstar to American TV star.

Photo: AP

Latin superstar Jenni Rivera, 43, died early this morning in Mexico after the plane she was flying on crashed shortly after takeoff, leaving no survivors. Four other passengers and two pilots were also aboard the plane. It was headed from Monterrey to Toluca, after Rivera performed in Monterrey on Saturday night. Rivera’s father and brother confirmed her death on Telemundo. Rivera was named one of the 25 most powerful women by People en Español and reportedly signed on recently to do a comedy pilot for ABC. She has sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

G4 may rebrand itself as an Esquire magazine-style channel. G4’s “Attack of the Show” and “X-Play” are being phased out in the midst of an upscale rebranding. Esquire’s publisher, Hearst, is already in the TV game with stakes in History, ESPN, Lifetime, and A&E.

Not only is Fox News the most-watched news network, it also has the oldest audience. The network’s average viewer last season was 65 years old, according to Nielsen — making it’s viewers even older than that of Hallmark Channel, Military Channel and Golf Channel.

Lindsay Lohan is seriously struggling to pay her $8,000/month rent on her Beverly Hills mansion, and is now hitting up friends for cash until her lease is up in February.

Kristen Stewart finally confirms she will be starring alongside Ben Affleck in “Focus” — a comedy about a veteran con artist, played by Affleck, who teams up with a young woman who’s new to the grifter lifestyle.

The “12-12-12” Hurricane Sandy benefit will be the most widely-distributed live music event ever, with broad global distribution on TV, radio and the web, similar to that of the Super Bowl and Oscars. Nearly 2 billion people in more than 190 countries will get the chance to see the concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden featuring the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Chris Martin, Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Chelsea Clinton, Leo DiCaprio, Jimmy Fallon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Karlie Kloss, Seth Meyers, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Quentin Tarantino, among many others.

A scantily-clad Miley Cyrus performed alongside even less-dressed strippers at Borgore’s “Christmas Creampies” concert in Hollywood on Saturday.

Gwen Stefani surprised her Bush-frontman husband, Gavin Rossdale, on-stage Saturday night to sing his band Bush’s song “Glycerine” at a holiday event. The couple, who married in 2002, met in the the ’90s when their bands toured together. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

