Latin American Social Network Sonico Raises $4.3 Million Series A

Buenos Aires-based Sonico, a social networking site that boasts some 17 million users, has raised a $4.3 million Series A financing round. Leading the round: DN Capital and private investors such as Fabrice Grinda (SA 100 #59), Martin Varavsky, and Alec Oxenford.



Sonico will use the money to build out its software and infrastructure, and to grow internationally by hiring staff in “all Spanish and Portuguese speaking markets.” The site launched last July.

