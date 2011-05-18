Guess Who The Second Biggest Search Engine In Latin America Is

The second biggest search engine in Latin America is… Facebook.
This comes from a ComScore report on search engine marketshare in Latin America. The other striking finding of the report is that Google has over 90% marketshare there. Meanwhile Facebook has 2.8% and Microsoft is just behind.
So Facebook isn’t exactly crushing Google there, but it’s still striking to see that the second biggest search company in a big (and fast-growing) continent isn’t even a search company. It also highlights why Google needs to win in social.
