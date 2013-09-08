It's Sad How Bearish Economists Are Getting On Latin America

Mamta Badkar

Brazil has had a pretty rough time since 2012. Even as GDP expanded 3.3% on the year in Q2, economists doubt whether Brazil can maintain this momentum.

But turns out economists have been getting increasingly bearish on Latin America as a whole. Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough tweeted this chart of global GDP forecasts. And it clearly shows that economists have been downwardly revising their GDP forecasts for Latin America.

Global gdp forecastsMichael McDonough

