It's Sad How Bearish Economists Are Getting On Latin America

Brazil has had a pretty rough time since 2012. Even as GDP expanded 3.3% on the year in Q2, economists doubt whether Brazil can maintain this momentum.

But turns out economists have been getting increasingly bearish on Latin America as a whole. Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough tweeted this chart of global GDP forecasts. And it clearly shows that economists have been downwardly revising their GDP forecasts for Latin America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.