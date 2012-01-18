REPORT: Co-Founder Of Pinkberry Accused Of Beating Up Homeless Man With A Tire Iron

Photo: By muyyum on Flickr

The L.A. Times just reported that Pinkberry co-founder Young Lee was arrested this morning for beating up a homeless man with a tire iron last June after the man approached his car seeking money.According to the LAPD allegation, Lee was stopped on a freeway off-ramp last June when the man came up.



Words were exchanged, whereupon Young and another passenger allegedly got out of the car, chased the man and “beat him down” with the tire iron, according to an LAPD police captain.

The extent of the homeless man’s injuries haven’t been disclosed.

Lee, 47 and a former kickboxer, was arrested Monday night at LAX and held on $60,000 bail, says the LA Time. Detectives spent several months probing the case; Lee was in South Korea for part of that time.

