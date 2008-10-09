Latest Yahoo Chatter And Speculation Here

We’re getting tidbits from readers and sources about expected Yahoo firings, management changes, AOL deal, etc. One reliable source tells us the firings will take place in mid-November, and will not be announced on the Q3 conference call as some have speculated.



We do not have a reliable sense of the size of the cuts. Our analysis suggests that Yahoo should fire about 3,000 people. Most chatter put the number at a far smaller 1,000-1,500. Our guess is that the final number has yet to be decided.

Given the glacial pace at which most consultants operate, we would also be startled if Yahoo announced mass firings this soon after they hired Bain. As to the other speculation–that Jerry will soon step down as CEO–he has now had many months in and out of the limelight to consider whether he’s the best person for the job. So a voluntary decision to step aside wouldn’t shock us. We doubt the announcement would come on the Q3 conference call, though.

In any event, here are some tidbits, all of which are pure speculation, heresay, and chatter. If you have hard details, we’d love to hear from you ([email protected], [email protected]).

Valleywag reporting that Jerry is in New York negotiating the AOL deal with Time Warner. Certainly believable. We’ve already begged him not to pay more than $6 billion.

Speculation that Yahoo will fire about 1,500 people next week. We doubt it.

Speculation that Jerry will step aside by the Q3 conf call as he gives into increasing pressure from investors Possible, unlikely.

Speculation that Sue Decker is campaigning for the CEO job.

rumour that eBay is offering 5 months severance but Yahoo’s CFO is pushing hard for much less.

