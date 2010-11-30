Latest WikiLeaks Release: China Thinks North Korea Has Acted Like A "Spoiled Child"

Photo: ap

The Guardian has released a briefing on what is to be the 5PM ET full release of the latest group of WikiLeaks files.The timely focus: China and North Korea.



Here are the juiciest details:

China’s vice-foreign minister called 2009 missile tests by North Korea the actions of a “spoiled child”

China has prepared for 300,000 North Korean immigrants if the situation becomes unstable

The vice-foreign minister of South Korea said two Chinese officials told him Korea should be reunified under Seoul’s control

From just these three anecdotes, this release actually matters in terms of international affairs. While it was presumed China was slowly moving closer to Seoul, rather than Pyongyang, due to increasing economic ties, this information would make the movement seem long-planned.

This could, obviously, impact negotiations between the 6-parties at the next North Korea nuclear talks.

Bottom line: China is comfortable with Korea reunifying under South Korea’s leadership, eventually.

Read the full story at The Guardian >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.