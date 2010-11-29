Latest Wikileaks Leaked Early -- But Are They A Huge Flop?

The newest Wikileaks document dump — which are said to shine a horrible light on the international diplomatic corps — appear to have leaked early according to Gawker, thanks to copies of Der Spiegel hitting the newsstand early.



But they may be a huge flop: According to the German newspaper Bild, the most damning stuff — at least from a German perspective — is that some diplomats have less-than-kind words to say about Angela Merkel.

Meanwhile, WikiLeaks says it is under a denial of service attack.

Expect more at 4:30 ET.

