Latest Ticketing Scandal: Live Nation's Secret Parking Fee

As both Live Nation and Ticketmaster have come under increasing scrutiny for the sneaky ways in which they increase ticket prices, the New York Daily News uncovered Live Nation’s latest surcharge: the secret parking fee.

The concert promoter recently unveiled a $6-per-ticket parking charge for shows at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts centre. Yesterday, in the wake of complaints, Live Nation eliminated the itemized fee from its Web site, only to add it to the basic ticket price.

After being contacted by the Daily News about the switch, Live Nation reversed its behaviour.

Live Nation claims that they’ve always had the parking fee, but previously included it in a “facility fee.”

“We have always operated under a system at PNC Bank Arts centre where parking is charged as a per-ticket fee. This policy is in place to alleviate traffic issues … to ensure that all fans can enter the venue in a timely and safe manner,” a spokesman told the Daily News.

Interestingly, though, the same fee is not applied to another New York City metro area arena: the Jones Beach theatre in Long Island. And every concertgoer visiting PNC has to pay the parking fee, even if they carpooled or used public transportation.

