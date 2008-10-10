Latest Sign Of The Apocalypse: "Chinese Democracy" Gets A Release Date

Wow, it really may be the end of the world, as the album no one thought would ever be completed, Guns n’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy, finally gets a release date.



According to Billboard, GNR’s LONG-awaited next album Chinese Democracy will be available exclusively at Best Buy on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, aka November 23.

Very clever. We get it. People should give thanks that this album is finally done. In that case, it better be good.

GNR’s release date also means that Thanksgiving week just got a lot more crowded in terms of album competition, with Universal Music Group’s Kanye West, The Killers and GNR all debuting new discs then. Should be interesting to see how CD sales do during the holiday week.

While some people won’t believe in Chinese Democracy until they see it, we suggest Dr. Pepper start figuring out how they’ll hand out those sodas. (Bet they never thought they’d actually have to do that.)

See Also: Guns N’ Roses $13 Million, 14-Years-In-The-Making Album Almost Done?

Kanye West To Take On The Killers In November

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.