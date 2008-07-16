Latest Sign Of Economic Apocalypse: New York Post and Daily News May Cooperate

Bitter rivals New York Post and New York Daily News are considering working together. Does this mean that the longtime adversaries have finally buried the hatchet? No.



It just means that the economy and newspaper business have gotten so bad that the dueling tabloids are taking extreme measures to cut costs. They’ll still be able to trash each other in print.

NYT: Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corporation owns The New York Post, and Mortimer B. Zuckerman, the real estate developer and owner of The Daily News, who for years have been bitter tabloid competitors, are considering the unthinkable: cooperation.

Representatives of Mr. Zuckerman and Mr. Murdoch have been in discussions for several weeks to find ways to combine some business functions of The Daily News and The Post, according to people briefed on the matter. They spoke anonymously because the talks are at a delicate stage and both sides had hoped they would remain confidential…

In addition to a broader pact between The Post and The Daily News, the two newspapers and The Wall Street Journal, which is also owned by the News Corporation, are considering combining home delivery operations to save money, and have sought bids from vendors.

[T]he talks have centered on combining printing, distribution and other back-office functions, while maintaining separate companies and news staffs, in an effort to cut millions in annual costs.

The Times also notes that Murdoch and Zuckerman haven’t met face to face about this yet. When that happens, we’re sure it will take place at high noon.

