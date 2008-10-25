Latest Sign Halloween Will Save Economy: Candy Sales Booming

We’ve told you before that retailers hoped Halloween would boost the sagging economy, and even though people seem to not want to spend money on costumes, they are willing to stock up on chocolate and candy corn. Perhaps parents should also invest in toothpaste, so they don’t have to worry about paying a hefty dentist’s bill later.



Raleigh News & Observer: Despite the spooky state of the economy, shoppers are still shelling out money for Halloween candy.

This year, candy sales are expected to top $2.26 billion, according to the National Confectioners Association. That’s up from $2.20 billion last year.

The reason is simple: People view Halloween as an affordable splurge and something that promotes time with family…

Retailers are just happy to see increasing demand for any product. Even higher-priced gourmet candy is selling on pace with last year, said Joyce Fowler, the chocolate buyer at A Southern Season in Chapel Hill.

