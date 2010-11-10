Latest Scandal Could Finally Rid The New York Knicks Of Isiah Thomas

Photo: AP

The NBA’s ongoing investigation into the New York Knicks may have one unintended positive result for their fans — it could forever rid the team of Isiah Thomas.The case centres on possibly illegal pre-draft workout the team held with college players when Isiah Thomas was still the team president.



If the Knicks are found guilty they’ll be subject to league sanctions and forfeited draft picks.

What’s more, Isiah Thomas himself could receive a suspension by the NBA, complicating that return to the league that he’s been dreaming of.

Even if that doesn’t happen, according to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski, owner James Dolan (who is apparently furious with Isiah for the first time ever) might finally ban Thomas from the team for good.

So while this embarrassing situation might hurt the Knicks in the short term, the chance to get rid of Thomas forever could be an appealing trade off.

