LATEST rumour: The Big iPad 3 Announcement Will Be March 7

Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Apple will hold its big iPad 3 announcement on March 7, according to iMore, citing someone who they say has been a reliable source in the past.This does back up All Things D’s report that the event will be during the first week of March.



iMore’s source also backs up a lot of other rumoured iPad 3 specs we’ve been hearing lately, including a Retina Display, faster processor, and connection to 4G LTE networks.

Of course nothing is official until Apple starts sending out press invites, but you can bet we’re pretty close.

John Dairymple of The Loop, who is well-sourced when it comes to Apple news, seems to agree with the March 7 date. In response to iMore’s report, he had this to say: “Yep.”

Click here for more iPad 3 rumours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.