Latest Rail Data Shows HUGE Rebound In Activity

The latest from the Association of American Railroads indicates a big pickup in train activity, a sure sign that the real economy matches what markets have been doing.



Here’s a breakdown of year-over-year rail volume activity by various industries:

Petroleum products up 51%.

Chemicals up 42%.

Motor Vehicles & Parts up 51%.

Lumber (a housing tell) lagging with just a gain of 3.4%.

Grain up 8%.

Anyway, we’re sure Warren Buffett, owner of Burlington Northern, is smiling.

The full report is embedded below.

Rail Time Indicators May 2010



