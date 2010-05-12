Latest Rail Data Shows HUGE Rebound In Activity

The latest from the Association of American Railroads indicates a big pickup in train activity, a sure sign that the real economy matches what markets have been doing.
Here’s a breakdown of year-over-year rail volume activity by various industries:
- Petroleum products up 51%.
- Chemicals up 42%.
- Motor Vehicles & Parts up 51%.
- Lumber (a housing tell) lagging with just a gain of 3.4%.
- Grain up 8%.
Anyway, we’re sure Warren Buffett, owner of Burlington Northern, is smiling.
The full report is embedded below.
