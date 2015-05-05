Latest poll shows Conservatives and Labour neck-and-neck with 48 hours to go before the vote

The latest poll from YouGov shows the Conservatives and Labour tied on 33% with only two days left to go in the campaign.

As the country prepares to go to the polls on May 7, UKIP remains third on 12% with the Liberal Democrats on 10% and the Green Party holding on 5%.

In terms of seats, the poll suggests that the Conservatives could be on course to win 283, making them the largest party by some distance ahead of Labour on 261. However, the key number here is the one that would give either party a majority — 323.

With the SNP on track to pick up around 50 seats, according to the poll, and the Lib Dems projected to take 32 the numbers still (marginally) favour Labour with the Scottish nationalists having ruled out any kind of deal with the Tories.

Moreover, while UKIP’s vote share appears to be holding up it still looks likely to translate into only 2 seats meaning that the party is still very unlikely to hold the balance of power after the election. That also suggests possible bad news for Nigel Farage in South Thanet, with the two most likely seats to fall to his party Clacton and Thurrock.

Although we should be wary of reading too much into any one poll, what they are all overwhelmingly showing is that another hung parliament is all-but-certain at this stage. We could be in for a long wait before we know who will be moving into Number 10.

