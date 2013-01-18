Here Are The Latest Photos From The Steve Jobs Movie

The Steve Jobs biopic called “jOBS” starring Ashton Kutcher is premiering next week at the Sundance Film Festival.



We’ve now seen several photos of Kutcher starring as Jobs, but the USA Today just published a couple of photos of Josh Gad as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak alongside Kutcher.

We first saw them over on The Verge.

Gad told Bryan Alexander of USA Today that he studied “literally hundreds” of hours worth of Wozniak footage.

“This was definitely outside my wheelhouse,” Gad said. “I felt like I was going to college.”

Regarding Kutcher’s role as Jobs, Gad said “there is an eerie resemblance.”

Check out the photos below.

Josh Gad as Steve Wozniak and Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs

Photo: USA Today

Photo: USA Today/Glen Wilson

