Latest Paterson Scandal Turned Over To Prosecutors To Determine If Crimes Were Committed

Yesterday it was reported that David Paterson was caught in another ethic breach, this time involving Yankees Tickets and possibly lying under oath.



This could really be the story that breaks the back of his governorship. The case is being handed to prosecutors for determination if a crime was committed. If so, and they elect to bring charges, saying in office would be impossible, though for many politicians this would have been true a long time ago.

