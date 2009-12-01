Tiger Woods Police Seeking Search Warrants, Security Videos

The police are still trying to determine what caused Tiger Woods’ bizarre car crash last week. Tiger’s not saying, so, according to TMZ, the police are taking the investigation elsewhere.



Specifically, TMZ says, they’re talking to the hospital where Tiger was treated. They’re also after videos from Tiger’s own security cameras, which may have captured what happened.

The latest from TMZ:

Eyewitness account of the accident. Tiger apparently wasn’t wearing shoes at the time of the crash. If all else fails, the police could presumably charge him for driving without shoes.

Troopers visit the hospital to ask about Tiger’s injuries. Consistent with a car crash? Or enraged wife?

Police want to check out Tiger’s security videos, which may have captured the crash. They’ll need a search warrant to get those. They are reportedly pursuing one.

See Also: Here Are The Charges Police Might Be Preparing For Tiger Woods

