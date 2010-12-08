LATEST ON JULIAN ASSANGE'S "SEX CRIMES": Sex Without A Condom Is "Rape" In Sweden, Says A Swede*

Photo: espenmoe via flickr

Even after having read and listened to half-a-dozen explanations of the alleged “sex crimes” that resulted in an international manhunt for Julian Assange, we’re still confused about what he’s being accused of.First it was rape. Then it was molestation. Now, it seems, it’s rape again, except that everyone agrees the sex was consensual, which seems to undermine an essential premise of rape.



And then there’s this bit about the broken condom and the women who, after the fact, wanted the promiscuous and footloose Assange tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

In any event, we received a note from a Swedish reader this morning. The reader, Johan Lindberg, posits that it WAS rape because one of the women did not agree to have sex without a condom. Which means, we guess, that what happened between Assange and the woman started out as “sex” and became “rape” when the condom broke.

(To which we would ask: Are arrest warrants issued for all men in Sweden on whom condoms break?)

Meanwhile, WikiLeaks just exposed further evidence that the appalling release of the Lockerbie bomber was, as suspected, about oil.

Dear Business Insider:

In your article “The “Sex Crime” …”, you claim there is a Swedish

law against “sex without a condom”, citing a blog as your reference.

How can you seriously publish that without checking that with other

sources? It is a ridiculous accusation against the Swedish juridical

system claiming that we would have such a silly law. How do you think

we would reproduce? By mitosis?

Just to make it clear: There is no such law! It is NOT and has never been illegal to have sex without a condom in Sweden (however, a hundred years ago or so, the condom was outlawed, but that’s a different story).

If you would happen to read any Swedish media, you would know that he

is still accused of rape. It was a short period in August, during a

change of prosecutors, that the charges were put down to “sexual

molestation”, but shortly after that JA was again charged with rape.

That charge hasn’t changed since then.

Most of the protocols regarding JA are not made public yet, but it

seems like the woman/women agreed to sex, as long as it was with a

condom. When the condom malfunctioned, JA still went through with

having sex. I think that would be considered rape in most western

countries, don’t you?

This case is to be taken up in Swedish courts, so until that it is

hard to speculate on if JA is guilty of rape or not. But spreading

words on that he is charged for “sex without a condom”, or even that

that would be illegal in Sweden, that’s just spreading lies about

Sweden and the Swedish system.

Yours sincerely,

Johan Lindberg

a Swede, who currently resides in Denmark

