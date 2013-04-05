North Korea Tells Russia To Consider Evacuating Pyongyang Embassy Staff

North Korea has asked Russia to consider evacuating staff from its embassy in Pyongyang amid increasing tension on the Korean Peninsula, a spokesman for the Russian embassy told Reuters.



The North Korean government reportedly told them that it “would be unable to guarantee the safety of embassies and international organisations in the country in the event of conflict from April 10.” Russia added that there were no outward signs of tension in the North Korean capital, and is not planning to evacuate at this stage.

Yonhap reports that the 53,000 North Korean workers employed in the Kaesong industrial complex — a South-financed project that accounts for up to 40 per cent of the the North revenue — did not show up for work on April 5.

North Korea has blocked South Korean workers from entering the zone for the last three days, and told South Korean companies to completely pull their workers out by April 10.

Yonhap also reports, citing South Korean military sources, that North Korea has loaded two intermediate-range missiles onto mobile launchers at an unidentified facility near its east coast.

The U.S. territory of Guam, as well as South Korea and Japan, is in range. America has sent two warships to the area in preparation for a potential ballistic missile launch.

Asia News International reports that North Korea ask China to send them a high-ranking envoy in order to improve relations, but China has rejected the plea.

The rejection is the second sign — after agreeing to stiffer sanctions against the North last month — that China is losing patience with its neighbour and proxy.

That may be because a 1967 treaty says China must “render military and other assistance by all means at its disposal” in the event North Korea comes under “armed attack by any state.”

There have also been reports of Chinese troops amassing at the border to prepare to potentially secure North Korea’s nuclear sites in the case of a conflict.

North Korea’s warmongering has been escalating for about six weeks now.

