The new NOAA map is out. As you can see, the slick is drifting towards Louisiana, though it’s not quite there just yet. Pray that it doesn’t make landfall, since — as you can see from the map — Louisiana’s porous boarder is going to be hell cleaing up.



Photo: NOAA

