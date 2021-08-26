Top Stories this AM: Afghan airport faces ISIS-K threats; Blinken says there’s ‘no deadline’ to help Americans leave Afghanistan; stock futures slip;

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- China has harsh words for Canada. China’s top diplomat to Canada condemns the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and urges Ottawa to make “correct decision.” Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu warned that “any attempt to bully or oppress the Chinese people will inevitably be hit hard.”
- Slipping stocks. US stock futures slip after the S&P 500 logs a record high, as traders count down to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. It’s shaping up for another subdued day on the stock market, with investors focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s big speech on Friday.
- A bad vaccine batch plagues Japan. Japan temporarily halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna vaccine doses over claims that tiny particles were found floating in unused vials. This setback in Japan’s vaccination drive comes just as the country reported a record-high number of over 23,000 daily COVID-19 infections.
- “Jo Ferrari” is on the loose. Authorities are conducting a manhunt for a police colonel nicknamed “Jo Ferrari” who they say was caught on tape torturing a drug dealer to death. Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon was filmed demanding $US60,000 ($AU82,450) from the suspect for his release, and then ordered other officers to put a plastic bag over the suspect’s head and beat him.
- Kabul airport faces new threats. US tells Americans in Afghanistan to “immediately” leave 3 gates at the Kabul airport over a “specific” and “credible” threat from ISIS-K, report says. The US previously warned about the possibility of an attack, but the latest alert named specific airport gates, and reports said there were specific threats.
- That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.