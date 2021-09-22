Top Stories this AM: Trump sues niece, NYT, for $100 million; Brian Laundrie reportedly seen ‘acting weird’ before disappearance; Britney Spears’ unlikely supporter

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What's going on today:
- “You know, when you’re out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that’s out of the ordinary.” An FBI tipster claims she saw a man that may be Gabby Petito’s fiancée Brian Laundrie “acting weird.” Jessica Schultz, a camper who said she saw the white van belonging to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, led the FBI to find the Petito’s body.
- Not a regular dictator, but a cool dictator. El Salvador’s millennial president switched up his Twitter bio to call himself “the coolest dictator in the world.” Nayib Bukele called himself a “dictator” on Twitter after protests against him erupted in the Central American country last week.
- He mad. Donald Trump is suing The New York Times and his niece Mary Trump over coverage of his tax history: report. The lawsuit said damages will be determined at trial but are “believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars,” the Daily Beast reported.
- Cruz leans into “Free Britney” battle. Sens. Cruz and Blumenthal to hold subcommittee hearing on ‘toxic conservatorships’ ahead of Britney Spears hearing“Britney Spears is one of hundreds of thousands of Americans in conservatorships that too often restrict their basic human rights,” Sen. Blumenthal said.
- Boris sends Biden love. British PM Boris Johnson says dealing with Biden is a “breath of fresh air” compared to Trump. “What I will say about Joe Biden and dealing with the new American president, yes, it is a breath of fresh air,” Johnson said.
