Top Stories this AM: Trump’s launching a social media platform; Evergrande shares plunge 14%; ‘Squid Game’ is more realistic than you might think

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What's going on today:
- Donald Trump, social media mogul. Trump bemoaned being banned from Twitter in his announcement for new social network: TRUTH Social. Trump reaffirmed his longstanding hostility toward “Big Tech” in a Wednesday press release, complaining about his permanent ban from Twitter.
- Well, that didn’t last long. Twitter users took just 2 hours to get into TRUTH Social and create dummy accounts for Donald Trump and Mike Pence, exposing the beta site’s vulnerabilities. The launch of Trump’s Twitter-like TRUTH Social platform is slated for the first quarter of 2022, but its beta testing site was live on October 20.
- A dip in Evergrande shares. China Evergrande shares plunge as much as 14% in resumed trade after $US2.6 ($AU3) billion deal collapses. China Evergrande shares have plunged as much as 14% in Hong Kong after the company said the sale of a key unit has fallen through.
- The truth behind “Squid Game.” South Korea’s millennials say their lives aren’t that different from “Squid Game” as they face a crisis of mounting debt, unaffordable homes, and dead-end jobs. Some South Korean millennials told Insider that having no practical means to pay off staggering debt is a real and grim reality in cities like Seoul.
- The latest in the Laundrie case. Laundrie family lawyer says “probability is strong” that the apparent human remains found are Brian’s. Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.
