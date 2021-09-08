Top Stories this AM: Trump’s post-prez plans include being a boxing commentator; Ted Cruz tells America to ‘get a job’; AOC explains how periods work

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- Being US prez was just prep for this. Donald Trump and his son are (naturally) set to do boxing commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight on Saturday. Remember when Trump took part in a boxing “Battle of the Billionaires” and forcefully shaved Vince McMahon’s head? Ah, memories.
- A shocking before and after. A New Jersey man filmed the stunning moment a tornado hit his home, and captured the devastation in the moments following the storm. Mark Kobylinski, a resident of Mullica Hill, filmed his experience of when a tornado hit his home directly, tearing through the inside of his house and bringing the outside in.
- Area politician really knows how to talk to constituents. Ted Cruz told the millions of Americans who lost their unemployment benefits on Labor Day to “um, get a job?” Millions of Americans have had their unemployment benefits cut off as of Labor Day, after three federal pandemic-aid programs ended.
- AOC explains female biology to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Ocasio-Cortez explained women’s menstrual cycles to CNN’s Anderson Cooper after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said women who are raped have 6 weeks to get an abortion. Abbott also said he would “eliminate all rapists” from Texas but did not elaborate on a plan.
- The GOP goes tit for tat. Republicans want telecom companies to preserve phone records of Kamala Harris, Pelosi, AOC, and other Democrats after January 6 committee requested theirs. Letters sent by House Republicans claim that the telecom companies have no legal authority to turn over records to the Jan. 6 select committee.
