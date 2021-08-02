Top Stories this PM: Third suicide after Capitol riot; Canadian diver reacts to scoring 0 with feet-first flop

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.

What happened today:

Another suicide after the Capitol riot. A third Washington, DC, police officer who responded to the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 has died by suicide. “Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,” DC police told Insider in a statement.

Lindsey Graham tests positive. The Republican senator announced in a tweet that he had tested positive for COVID-19 – despite getting vaccinated. Graham said he was experiencing mild symptoms and added, “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”

It’s over. It’s done. Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have officially divorced after a judge finalized their split on Monday, court records show. The former couple, who have three adult children together, announced they were divorcing in May after 27 years of marriage, saying they could no longer “grow together.”

Ouch, that hurts. Richard Robinson Jr., the late CEO of $US1.2 ($AU2) billion publishing house Scholastic, left control of the company to its chief strategy officer, with whom he’d had a long-term romantic relationship, rather than to his two adult children or four siblings, The Wall Street Journal reported. His older son called it “salt in an open wound.” Sounds about right.

“It could have happened to anybody.” A Canadian diver who scored a 0 with a feet-first flop said she wasn’t going to give up. Pamela Ware was competing in the women’s 3-meter springboard semifinal at the Olympics on Saturday when she had a misstep on her approach that forced her to bail out. She later said on Instagram, “It could have happened to anybody, but it happened to me at the wrong time.”

