Top Stories this AM: Giuliani joins Cameo; China says Alibaba has a ‘vile drinking culture’; Americans go big on vaccine boosters

- Fly the unvaccinated skies. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines will not require employees to get vaccinated. The decision was announced on Tuesday, days after United Airlines announced that its workers must be vaccinated by October 25 or lose their jobs.
- It was inevitable. Rudy Giuliani has joined Cameo, offering personalized videos for $199. With mounting legal troubles and bills, Trump ally and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has made a Cameo profile offering personalized videos.
- Alibaba’s “unhealthy workplace dynamics.” China’s top anti-corruption agency says a ‘vile drinking culture’ was partly to blame for Alibaba sexual assault case. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said a “toxic workplace environment, vile drinking culture, and lack of transparency exposed unspoken rules,” at the shopping giant.
- Black market boosters. 1.1 million Americans are believed to have obtained unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The figure comes from a CDC document obtained by ABC News, which said the true number was likely even higher.
- Texas Texas House speaker signed an arrest warrant for 52 missing Democrats, some of whom left the state to block a voting bill. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan signed civil arrest warrants on Tuesday for House Democrats who have been absent in an effort to block a voting bill.
- DeSantis doubles down against mask mandates. Florida school officials are in a standoff with Gov. Ron DeSantis over mask requirements as back-to-school season approaches. At least three school boards announced plans to defy DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even after his administration threatened to withhold paychecks.
