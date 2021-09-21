Top stories this AM: Read the letter Evergrande’s chairman sent to 125,000 employees; American Samoa records its first COVID-19 case

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- Read the letter the chairman of Evergrande sent to 125,000 employees. In the letter, Xu Jiayin, the chairman of beleaguered Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande, encouraged employees to unite in the face of adversity and said the company would soon “walk out of the darkness.” The Shenzhen-headquartered company has more than $US305 ($AU420) billion in liabilities – more than any other company in the world.
- Justin Trudeau is projected to keep his seat. Canadian networks CTV and CBC have projected that Trudeau’s Liberal Party will win to form a minority government in the country’s 44th general election. Results are still being tallied.
- American Samoa records its first COVID-19 case. The US territory in the Pacific had recorded zero COVID-19 case throughout the entire pandemic. That changed on September 16, when a traveler flew into the island from Hawaii and tested positive during quarantine.
- Gabby Petito’s mom says she was “concerned” by the last text she got from her daughter. A search warrant signed by a Florida judge shows Petito’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, was concerned about the last text she received from Petito. The text referred to Petito’s grandfather by his first name, but Schmidt told authorities Petito never called him by his first name.
- Harvey Weinstein can’t see or walk, his lawyer says. On Monday, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to grand jury indictments of sexual assault and battery. When asked about Weinstein’s health, attorney Mark Werksman said Weinstein “can’t walk and he can’t see,” in reference to Weinstein needing a wheelchair and eye surgery.
That’s all for now – see you next week.