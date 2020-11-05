The public relations industry is going through big changes — here's the latest on pay, hiring, and hot growth areas

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters A man walks near Nasdaq MarketSite in an empty Times Square as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020.

The public relations industry is going through some big changes.

PR firms are investing more in data and analytics to defend the value of their services to clients and fend off the threat of consultancies and other potential rivals.

They’re also pouring resources into building out new businesses like creative, digital, and ecommerce services.

Some firms cut staff and pay as clients cut back in the pandemic. But they have begun rehiring and restoring pay cuts. And some areas of their business have been booming, like financial communications and diversity, equity, and inclusion, and creating lucrative if high-pressure jobs.

Business Insider has been tracking all these trends at some of the largest PR firms including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Sard Verbinnen, and rounded up our coverage, including the hot practice areas that are boosting firms’ revenue, how to get hired, and compensation. Here’s the latest.

