Top Stories this AM: Obama’s b-day bash is off; Chris Cuomo sidesteps his brother’s drama; inside a pop-up shop to teach people how to TikTok

- Obama party is officially pooped. Obama cancels 60th birthday party after criticism that it could spread COVID-19. Barack Obama planned a 60th birthday, but faced backlash due to the pandemic. A spokeswoman now says he plans to “significantly scale back the event.”
- His brother’s keeper. Chris Cuomo ignored the bombshell Andrew Cuomo sex-harassment report on his CNN show. He was named in it too. The NY AG’s office released a report that said Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women, and Chris Cuomo helped him respond to allegations.
- Bikes and Dubai – and a job, too – oh my! An Indian fintech firm is offering its new hires BMW motorcycles and trips to Dubai to beat the IT staffing crunch there. Techies have been in severely short supply over the last two years as India’s IT market grows.
- Partying for the police. Ibiza is hiring foreigners “aged between 30 and 40” to go undercover at parties that flout the island’s COVID restrictions. Local police officers have complained that they are known to locals, making it difficult to enter private parties undetected to snoop around.
- TikTok 101. I went to TikTok’s new pop-up shop in London that teaches you how to go viral. Here’s what they taught me – and how I did. “The TikTok pop-up shop is essentially an Ikea showroom for influencers,” writes Katherine Rodgers of a new space where you can learn from creators.
