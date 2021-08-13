Top Stories this PM: NY Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment probe; Arnold Schwarzenegger urges vaccinations

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.

What happened today:

Cuomo could run for office again. The New York Assembly suspended its impeachment investigation after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would resign in the wake of a damning sexual harassment probe. The decision to suspend the impeachment investigation means Cuomo could run for office in New York in the future, which some suspect the governor may attempt to do.

POTUS with sign. The star of the Instagram account @dudewithsign, which has over 7.6M followers, posed with President Joe Biden to encourage his followers to get vaccinated. Dude with Sign’s White House visit is part of a broader effort from the Biden administration to get its vaccine messaging out to Gen-Z and younger millennials who haven’t gotten their shots yet.

I’ll be back – unless you get vaccinated. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the “Terminator” star and former California governor, is the latest Republican speaking up about the need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I can’t help but wonder how much better off we’d be if Americans took a step back from politics and spent a minute thinking about how lucky we are to call this country home,” he wrote in The Atlantic.

Not so trustworthy. Snopes, the website that advertises itself as “the internet’s definitive fact-checking resource,” is facing a major plagiarism scandal: The site’s CEO and cofounder, David Mikkelson, admitted to plagiarizing dozens of Snopes articles, BuzzFeed News reported. “I am sorry,” he said in a statement.

Want to travel in Canada? Better get your shot. Canada announced Friday that it will soon require all commercial air travelers, cruise ship passengers, and interprovincial train passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The new mandate will go into effect this fall, no later than the end of October, according to a government news release.

That’s all for now. See you Monday.