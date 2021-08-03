Top stories this AM: Tucker’s hungry for Hungary; Matt Damon refutes Matt Damon’s homophobic slur claims; Amazon accused of labor law violations by union;

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- Cuomo questioned. Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned for 11 hours about sexual harassment and misconduct accusations. Attorneys Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark were appointed in March to investigate several accusations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
- An epidemic of suicide among Capitol officers. A 4th officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide. Three other officers who were on the scene that day – Howard Liebengood, Jeffrey Smith, and Gunther Hashida – also died by suicide, according to authorities.
- Tucker takes a European holiday. Tucker Carlson has moved his show to Hungary for the week, where he met controversial PM Viktor Orban and will speak at a far-right conference. Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced that he would be broadcasting his show this week from Budapest, as he met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
- Matt Damon says Matt Damon didn’t really say “f—t.” Matt Damon backtracks and says he’s never used the homophobic slur ‘f—–t’ in his personal life, or slurs of any kind. The actor is under fire for saying in an interview that he only stopped using the offensive slur months ago.
- Union battle with Amazon continues. A National Labor Review Board case officer says Amazon violated labor law in union vote, recommends new election, union says. The recommendation now heads to the NLRB’s regional director, who will issue a formal decision about whether to toss out the election results.
- That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.