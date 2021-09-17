Top Stories this PM: Moderna > Pfizer, J&J; 100 National Guard troops on standby

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.
What happened today:
- US military admits drone strike intended to kill ISIS-K fighters actually killed civilians. An investigation by the US military has determined that an airstrike last month in Kabul killed up to 10 people, including an aid worker and seven children, a top Pentagon official said. General Kenneth McKenzie said no ISIS-K fighters – the supposed target of the drone strike – were killed.
- Moderna > Pfizer, J&J. Until recently, Moderna’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines were seen as comparable shots, offering similar protection against disease and death. But a new report released Friday by the CDC suggests Moderna’s vaccine does a better job of preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations than other vaccines authorized in the US.
- 100 National Guard troops on standby. The Department of Defense is making National Guard troops available to support law enforcement ahead of a rally in support of individuals facing prosecution for their roles in the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. The moves are part of a number of security measures being taken ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by “Look Ahead America.”
- Gabby Petito’s childhood friend speaks out. Missing travel influencer Gabby Petito wouldn’t have run off on her own, a longtime family friend told Insider on Friday. “She would never ever disappear like this without her parents knowing where she is. This is so out of character, and I don’t think anything that’s going on is due to her own doing,” said Nikki Passannante.
- Sequoia trees wrapped in blankets as wildfire closes in. California wildfires are encroaching on a world-famous grove of sequoia trees, satellite images show. Firefighters have responded by wrapping some of the trees – including the famed General Sherman, considered the largest tree on Earth by volume – in fire-resistant blankets.
That’s all for now. See you Monday.