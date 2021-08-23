Top Stories this AM: Matt Gaetz is a married man; Surgeon General backs vax mandates; a funeral fit for a helluva bull

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here.
What’s going on today:
- Sorry ladies, Matt Gaetz is off the market. Matt Gaetz and his girlfriend Ginger Luckey eloped in California. Gaetz and Luckey held a small ceremony with a few dozen friends and family members on Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California.
- Paul Mitchell’s warning. Congressman who left GOP over Trump’s election fraud claims released a posthumous message warning that partisanship is “destroying our society.” Former Congressman Paul Mitchell told CNN he wished for “real bipartisanship” to return to the US in a final message recorded before his death from cancer.
- “We betrayed them.” A marine has spent 5 years trying to get his Afghan interpreter to the US. A visa is still nowhere in sight. Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Schueman said his interpreter, Zak, was only able to leave Afghanistan because he called in a favor from an Army friend.
- Murthy backs vax mandates. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says vaccine requirements at businesses and universities are “a very reasonable thing to do.” “I think that these measures, these requirements, are absolutely reasonable,” Murthy said of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “I think they will help.”
- RIP Babuji. 3,000 villagers in India held a feast to mourn a beloved bull that lived with them for 20 years. Around 3,000 people in the Indian village of Kurdi attended a grand death feast for Babuji the bull, a beloved animal in the village.
- That’s all for now. See you Monday.