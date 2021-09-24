Top Stories this AM: Mary Trump calls DT Jr. her ‘stupidest’ relative; arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie; psychics weigh in on Petito case

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- Walensky splits with CDC panel. CDC director endorsed Pfizer booster shots for older Americans, people with underlying conditions, and those with higher risk on the job, partially breaking from advisory panel. The CDC advisory panel recommended not making healthcare workers and teachers eligible, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky overruled them.
- Mary Trump answers your burning questions. Mary Trump called her cousin Donald Trump Jr. her ‘stupidest’ relative who was ‘left in the dust’ by his father. In a podcast interview, Mary Trump said Donald Trump Jr. was “weak” and a suck-up who would “out-racism” and “out-misogyny anybody” to gain approval.
- Playing presidential ‘political football.’ A Trump adviser’s emails say ‘election stuff’ repeatedly took precedence over the president’s pandemic response. Emails sent by Steven Hatfill, a virologist on Trump’s pandemic response team, showed how COVID took back seat to challenging the election results. “From my perspective as a Doctor, I was, and continue to be, frustrated with public health being treated as a political football,” Hatfill told The Washington Post.
- Arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie issued. Wyoming court issues arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie related to the unauthorized use of a credit card. Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, whose family says has been missing since last Tuesday.
- Psychics are on the Petito case. Online communities of ‘casual psychics’ are trying to unravel the mystery around Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death. Self-proclaimed psychics on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok are making claims about the Petito case.
