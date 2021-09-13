Top stories this AM: Leaked tax plan draft shows how Democrats want to raise $2.9 trillion; a new big boat sets sail; the latest in China’s stadium diplomacy

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here.
What’s going on today:
- Democrats want to raise $US2.9 ($AU4) trillion from the country’s richest people – here’s how. The plan would roll back Trump-era policies and increase taxes for America’s highest earners and biggest companies, a leaked tax plan draft shows. It would also impose a 3% “surtax” on people with an adjusted gross income of over $US5 ($AU7) million.
- There’s a new big boat in town. Remember the Ever Given? Of course you do. Her sister vessel, the Ever Ace, is currently on her maiden voyage. The Ever Ace is the same length as the Ever Given, but wider and deeper, so she can hold more containers – and she’s heading for the Suez Canal soon.
- China expands its “stadium diplomacy” strategy. China has gifted Cambodia a new $US150 ($AU204) million stadium that seats 60,000 and looks like a boat. It’s part of China’s overall “stadium diplomacy” tactic, in which it gives out sporting venues in exchange for influence.
- Britney Spears is engaged. The pop icon is engaged to her boyfriend of five years, actor and trainer Sam Asghari. Both Spears and Asghari posted the news to their respective Instagrams. The couple met on the set of Spears’ 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” Spears been all over the news recently as details of her conservatorship have come to light – you can read all about that here.
That’s all for now – see you tomorrow.