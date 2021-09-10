Top stories this AM: LA approves vaccine mandate for students ages 12 and up; Biden rips into governors who are ordering mobile morgues instead of encouraging vaccination

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- Los Angeles approves a vaccine mandate for students ages 12 and up. The LA school board oversees the second-largest school district in the US, and it’s the first major school district in the US to implement such a policy. The new mandate requires that all students ages 12 and up receive their second vaccine dose by December 19.
- Your OSHA crash course. On Thursday, Biden announced businesses with more than 100 employees will have to require vaccines or weekly testing. The agency charged with implementing the mandate is OSHA – the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. If you’re not sure what OSHA is, check out our explainer on how the agency operates, the role it’s played in the pandemic so far, and how it might go about putting the mandate into action.
- Biden has choice words for some governors. At a press conference on Thursday, Biden tore into governors who, he said, are threatening the country’s progress in stemming the tide of the pandemic. “Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from COVID in their communities,” Biden said.
- France has granted citizenship to 12,000 foreign COVID-19 frontline workers. Among those frontline workers are healthcare workers, domestic workers, and garbage collectors, the minster in charge of citizenship in France announced Thursday. The country introduced the expedited naturalization program one year ago.
