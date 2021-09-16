Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- Lawmakers are doubling down on their fight against Instagram for Kids. Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling on Facebook to stop making Instagram for Kids after a WSJ investigation showed the company knew from internal research that the app is harmful to teen girls. It’s the latest in a steady stream of opposition the app has been facing since it was announced earlier this year.
- Authorities say Gabby Petito’s fiancé is officially a person of interest in the case. Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber, was reported missing by her family on Saturday when her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long trip without her. Police said Laundrie is now officially a person of interest in the case.
- Four friends were found dead in an SUV in a cornfield. A farmer found the bodies. Preliminary results from the autopsies showed the victims died of gunshot wounds, the local sheriff said. When asked about a possible motive for the quadruple homicide, the sheriff said that was a “mystery.”
- A scientist in Australia named a fly after RuPaul and RuPaul had the perfect response. “As a gay scientist, it took me a long time to feel comfortable in my own skin in a very traditional field of science, in entomology,” the scientist, Dr. Bryan Lessard, said. Lessard has named 50 insect species so far, including one that he named as a tribute to Beyonce.
