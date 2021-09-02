Top Stories this AM: Hurricane Ida comes for the Northeast; Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban;

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here.
What’s going on today:
- Hurricane Ida hits again. New York and New Jersey declare state of emergency as the remnants of Hurricane Ida tear through the Northeast. New York City was hit with rare flash floods that left cars submerged and people moving through the streets in waist-deep water.
- The Supreme Court refuses to block Texas’ 6-week abortion ban. The Supreme Court just allowed Texas to enforce its 6-week abortion ban in a 5-4 ruling. The restrictive new law in Texas bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
- Asking the important questions. The FTC is investigating why McDonald’s McFlurry machines always broken. The FTC contacted McDonald’s franchisees this summer, asking for more information on why the machines so frequently fail, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- My Pillow Guy not so fly. Mike Lindell sold off a MyPillow private plane to raise funds for his $US1.3 ($AU2) billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit: report. Federal Aviation Administration records show that an aircraft registered to MyPillow was sold off on July 26 for an undisclosed purchase amount.
- Calimari flips on Trump. A Trump Organization executive that prosecutors have been trying to flip will testify for a grand jury investigation into the company. Matthew Calamari Jr. was served a subpoena to testify in front of the grand jury for the Manhattan DA’s investigation into the Trump Organization.
- That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.