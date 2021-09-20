Top Stories this PM: Fiancé reportedly hit Petito; video shows border agent on horseback scattering migrants

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.
What happened today:
- The latest on the Gabby Petito case. Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen “slapping” fiancée Gabby Petito during an incident in Utah before she vanished, according to a 911 call. Laundrie and Petito had told police that they got into an argument that resulted in Petito slapping Laundrie. FBI investigators said Sunday that a body discovered at a campsite near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park was believed to be Petito. Follow our live blog here.
- “This is why your country’s shit.” A US Border Patrol agent on horseback yelled that at Haitian migrants attempting to get back to a migrant camp in Texas, according to a video reported by Al Jazeera on Monday. Haitians have fled as their country was rocked by crisis after crisis, including the assassination of its president and a devastating earthquake.
- Pfizer says its shot is safe for kids. The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was safe and generated a promising immune response in a trial in kids ages 5 to 11, the drug makers said. Pfizer and BioNTech said they planned to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration and international drugs regulators “as soon as possible.” That could make their COVID-19 shot the first authorized for use in younger children.
- US will finally allow EU travelers again. The United States is reportedly relaxing its travel restrictions for people from the European Union and the United Kingdom who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The change is due in November, three people with knowledge of the relaxed restrictions told the Financial Times. Former President Trump first put the travel restrictions in place in March 2020.
- Bitcoin slides below $US45,000 ($AU61,941). Cryptocurrencies took a sharp downward turn on Monday, sparked by concerns that the Chinese property giant Evergrande could collapse this week. Fears of its failure have also caused turmoil in traditional markets, with the Dow closing about 600 points down.
That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.