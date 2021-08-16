Top Stories this PM: Female journalists in Afghanistan fear for their safety; Haiti’s death toll passes 1,400

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.

What happened today:

Biden blames Afghan leaders. After remaining silent as the Taliban overtook Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday, President Joe Biden blamed Afghanistan’s political leadership for the collapse of the government and the ensuing chaos. “We gave them every chance to determine their own future,” he said. “What we couldn’t provide them was the will to fight for that future.”

Bob Dylan accused of child sexual abuse. A new lawsuit accused the music legend Bob Dylan of grooming and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in 1965. The lawsuit alleged that Dylan gave the girl drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her “multiple times.”

Female journalists in Afghanistan fear for their safety. The Taliban, which are highly hostile to a free press and to women serving in public-facing roles, have ramped up their attacks on the media in recent months, and their retaking of Afghanistan will undo much of the progress in the past 20 years on press freedom and women’s equality in the country. Get all the latest on Afghanistan here.

Haiti’s death toll surpasses 1,400. At least 1,400 people are dead after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Saturday, The Washington Post reported. People whose homes were destroyed in the disaster had to spend the night sleeping in hospital gardens and soccer fields.

Soccer legend hangs up her boots. The US soccer icon Carli Lloyd announced her retirement from the national team. The 39-year-old striker enjoyed a storied 16-year career with the USWNT, winning two World Cups, two Olympic gold medals, and an Olympic bronze medal. She’ll play her final games in a US uniform in four friendly matches scheduled for this fall.

That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.