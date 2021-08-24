Top Stories this AM: Fauci says end of pandemic is ‘up to us’; Trump’s border wall goes bust; US unemployment benefits likely to end

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
What’s going on today:
- An end in sight? Fauci says COVID-19 can be brought under control by Spring 2022 – but only if millions more Americans get their jabs. At least 90 million Americans have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 201,000,000 Americans have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
- Border wall goes bust. Arizona monsoons blighted Trump’s partially built border wall, ripping floodgates off their hinges. Historic rainfall has showered the Southwest this summer after a prolonged period of drought.
- At an impasse in Afghanistan. Rep. Adam Schiff says it’s unlikely to get all Americans and allies out of Afghanistan by the end of the month, as the Taliban rejects efforts to extend deadline. “I think it’s possible, but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” Schiff told reporters on Monday.
- No benefits expansion planned. Democrats are unlikely to extend federal unemployment benefits after they expire in 2 weeks. All pandemic aid programs for those experiencing joblessness are slated to expire at the federal level in two weeks.
- Kabul’s exodus seen from space. The crowds at Kabul airport are so large they can be seen in satellite photos. Chaos at the airport in Afghanistan has led to multiple deaths in the past week, including seven who died in a stampede on Sunday.
- That’s all for now. See you Monday.