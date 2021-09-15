Search

Top stories this AM: DOJ tries to temporarily block the Texas abortion ban; animal activists are furious over a dolphin slaughter in the Faroe Islands

INSIDER

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.

For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here.

What’s going on today:

That’s all for now – see you tomorrow.

About the Author
INSIDER