Top Stories this AM: Disney and Royal Caribbean say customers must be vaxxed; Copenhagen named safest city; Venomous sea snakes keep trying to have sex with divers

- A terrifying perfect storm. UN’s World Food Program says 14 million people in Afghanistan are “marching toward starvation” if no aid is provided. United Nations agencies have warned that millions of Afghans could starve without foreign aid, as the country faces a “perfect storm” food shortage.
- Unrest at the big house. Federal prison workers are fed up, burned out, and heading for the exits. Federal prisons being understaffed and fears of contracting COVID-19 are just some of the reasons that are driving more prison workers to quit.
- Who doesn’t like Danish Modern? Copenhagen has been named the world’s safest city, overtaking Tokyo for the top spot. The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked 60 global cities on how safe they are. New York City came in 11th overall.
- A hospital begs for people to get vaccinated. A Nevada hospital is begging residents to “get vaccinated” as it becomes inundated with COVID-19 patients. Only 26% of the county is fully vaccinated. “It is heartbreaking, frustrating and exhausting – but above all, it is preventable,” the hospital officials wrote in a statement Tuesday.
- More COVID cruise mandates. Disney and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines will require COVID-19 vaccine for passengers as new Bahamas policy is announced. The cruise line vaccine policies have fallen into line following a legal win for Norwegian Cruise Lines and after the new emergency order from the Bahamas.
- Venomous! Sea! Snake! Sex! Venomous sea snakes may be attacking divers because they’re mistaking them for potential sexual partners. Researchers studying sea snakes during breeding season believe that their bad eyesight could be leading them to confuse divers with other sea snakes.
