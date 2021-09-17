Top stories this AM: China’s fury over Australia’s new nuclear submarine deal; Schwarzenegger thinks Californians made the right decision

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
- China is furious about Australia’s new nuclear submarine deal. The US, UK, and Australia have signed a defense technology deal that would help Australia form a nuclear-powered submarine fleet. The deal is seen as a move to respond to China’s growing military, although leaders never said that explicitly – and China is furious about it.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger weighs in on the recall election. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said the state “made the right decision” not to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Schwarzenegger told the LA Times the pool of GOP candidates was “disastrous.”
- The latest on Gabby Petito. Gabby Petito went missing during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. On Thursday, Laundrie’s sister told ABC News that Gabby is “like a sister” to her and that her family “wants Gabby Petito to be found safe.” Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case, is not cooperating with authorities.
- GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is not running for reelection in 2022. Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment. In a statement on Thursday, Gonzalez said the decision was based on what was best for his family, but also acknowledged that “the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our party, is a significant factor in my decision.”
- Students in Japan sent out a message in a bottle 37 years ago. It just showed up in Hawaii. The bottle traveled more than 3,700 miles (5,955km) from its origin point. A 9-year-old girl found the bottle on the beach in Hawaii and sent it back to Japan along with a drawing of her and her sister eating sushi.
